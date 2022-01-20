A Valentine´s spectacular from the Benidorm Palace

LOVE is in the air at the Benidorm Palace with the world-famous venue gearing up for a spectacular weekend of entertainment this Valentine´s.

Hosting both their new show Terra and the world´s best ELO tribute band, ELO Again, on the same weekend, Benidorm Palace is offering its guests a romantic weekend of electrifying entertainment and world-class food.

Offering all the glitz, glamour and entertainment Benidorm Palace is famous for, their latest show Terra, on Saturday, February 12, is an amazing event for all ages.

A new production uniting artists from all over the world together on one stage, Terra pays tribute to planet Earth and Mother Nature.

Choreographed by David Moore under the direction of Joanna Climent, Terra takes the spectator on a journey to some of the most emblematic places across five continents.

A dinner show with live music, visual attractions, comedy, and magic, Terra is the perfect night to mark Valentine´s.

Meanwhile, band ELO Again, who are performing on Sunday, February 13, will be rocking the house with classic hits from one of the world´s best-loved bands.

Back with their stunning ‘Re-Discovery Tour,’ ELO Again are celebrating the truly universal music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Giving you a dramatic taste of what a legendary ELO concert would have been like back in their heyday, the whole experience is professionally re-enacted with a great sound reproduction, light show and visual effects.

As the UK’s number one tribute show, ELO Again provides the spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations, soaring strings and vocals. They certainly know how to entertain too, as the hits just keep on coming, while their version of Mr Blue Sky is stunning.

A night at the Benidorm Palace not only offers the highest quality performers, spectacular costumery and great music, it also serves up beautiful food.

On the menu for Terra is marinated chicken salad with bacon, crunchy croutons and Gran Palace sauce, pumpkin cream soup, Iberian pork steak with five pepper sauce, potato gratin and sautêd vegetables, as well as the Chef’s special dessert and wine.

Or for Menu Gran Palace Plus ticket holders, a main course of grilled fillet steak with port sauce, potato gratin and sautêd vegetables is on the menu

Meanwhile, for ELO Again a meal of chicken or fish and chips is available.

The Euro Weekly News caught up with ELO Again´s lead singer Colin Smith, who performs as the legendary band´s frontman Jeff Lynne, ahead of the show.

He told the EWN: “I love Spain and I´ve been there many times.

“We´re excited to be coming over and looking forward to a big crowd and getting ready to rock and roll.”

Coline added: “We normally do a lot of UK theatres and outdoor festivals and do about 70 shows a year. It´s a great team along with with our sound and lighting technicians and we have fun performing together.”

Speaking out coming to Spain, he said: “We´ve performed across Europe in Germany and Poland and I´d heard about the Benidorm Palace from other great acts who had performed there before, who said what an amazing place it is.”

He added: “People said it´s an exciting place to play and the people are fantastic and always have a good time.”

Explaining more about the band, he said: “We´re in our tenth year now and have travelled everywhere.

“It´s a seven piece line-up with drums, bass guitar, two keyboards and a cellist.

“We put on a big prodctions with lighting and screens. It´s a very exciting and energetic show.”

Colin added: “We have a good range of players in ELO Again and we always put out our A Team.

“Everybody comes to hear Mr Bluse Sky but people love all their hits. A lot of people get up and dance because it´s a great rock and roll show.”

Colin added: “We´re really loking forward to coming out and performing to an amazing audience and a great venue and having a great night.”

ELO Again are performing on Sunday, February 13 at 8.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Benidorm Palace Box Office for €30 with an option available for chicken or fish and chips for €8.

Terra takes place on Saturday, February 12 at 8pm. Tickets are €34 to the show, €54 to a the show and dinner, and €64 for the show and the menu Gran Palace Plus.

Benidorm Palace is also offering a special Valentine´s promotion of tickets to both Terra and ELO Again for the show only for just €55. Upgrades for a meal are available.

For more information, visit www.benidormpalace.com or contact 965 851 660.

