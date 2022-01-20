Former football coach extradited to Scotland to face historical sex abuse claims

A former youth football coach has been extradited from Vietnam and flown back to the UK as part of an investigation into historical sex abuse claims. Kenneth Divers, 77, was arrested in the city of Hoi An on an international warrant executed by Vietnamese officials and the National Crime Agency.

He is being taken to Scotland and is now in custody as confirmed by Police Scotland. It is understood that as well as his role as a former football coach, he also worked as a teacher in a secondary school. In the coming days, he is due to assist Police Scotland in their enquiries and appear in Paisley Sheriff Court, according to sources.

Authorities in the South East Asian country said there is no suggestion he will be questioned over offences in Vietnam and the investigation centres around historical sex abuse claims in Scotland in the 1960s and 1970s.

Scottish and European arrest warrants were issued in 2016 after he was accused of carrying out a string of sex assaults on young boys. Detective Superintendent Alan Henderson said: “We are grateful to the authorities in Vietnam and our colleagues at the National Crime Agency for their assistance with this matter.”

Colonel Nguyễn Hà Lai, deputy chief of Quảng Nam police, added: “We handed over Kenneth Divers to the British police at 3 pm on January 19 at the *à N*ng airport.

“Through Interpol Vietnam, they sent their thanks to the police of Qu*ng Nam Province and H*i An City for their collaboration in arresting the individual.”

