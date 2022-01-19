Young girl mistakenly vaccinated twice in the same day against COVID. The girl was vaccinated at her school.

According to reports in HOY de Extremadura, the seven-year-old girl from a school in Spain’s Merida was vaccinated twice. It is not yet known how she received two doses of the COVID vaccine in a single day.

After leaving school she told her parents that she had been vaccinated twice. Her parents quickly reported the mistake to the local health authorities. There were worries for the girl’s safety.

The young girl was placed under medical supervision for several hours. Fortunately, doctors were unable to find any health issues with the girl after being double vaccinated in the space of a day.

At the moment children aged between five and 11 years old are being vaccinated at schools in Spain’s Extremadura. So far more than 56 per cent of children in this age range have been vaccinated with a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The autonomous community of Galicia is progressing well with the vaccination campaign and it is said to be the most advanced autonomous community in terms of vaccination progress.

