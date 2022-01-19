Yolanda Díaz tests positive for Covid-19. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sent his well-wishes.

After testing positive the second Deputy Prime Minister and Labour minister Yolanda Díaz is in self-isolation. She has already cancelled her public engagements for the next few days. Díaz is said to be suffering from mild symptoms and she expects to be able to continue working whilst self-isolating.

Pedro Sánchez took to Twitter and wished her well. Sanchez said: “I hope you get through COVID-19 in a mild way and are fully recovered as soon as your isolation is over.”

Díaz has confirmed that after testing positive for the coronavirus she is only suffering from mild symptoms and that she is “fine.”

She has only just received the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Díaz believes that the vaccine saves lives and protects others.

Taking to Twitter Díaz commented: “I will postpone my public agenda planned for the next few days and will continue working from confinement. Take care of yourselves.”

It was confirmed this afternoon, January 19, that she will no longer be participating in the “Key employment policies to promote more sustainable tourism” event which is part of the 11th Tourism Leadership Forum organised by Exceltur.

Pablo Echenique spokesperson for Unidas Podemos and the secretary general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea have wished Díaz a speedy recovery.

