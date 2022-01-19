Woman travels 500 miles to take UK’s ‘easiest’ driving test

Woman travels 500 miles by car and ferry to take the UK’s ‘easiest’ driving test.

Constance Kampfner had failed her first driving test in London. She came up with a plan to give herself the best chance of passing and headed from London to the Isle of Mull. She had searched out what is supposedly the UK’s ‘easiest’ driving test.

All driving tests have to cover certain points but Constance hates roundabouts. She discovered that the test route on the Isle of Mull only had one roundabout in it.

Constance began her 10-hour trip to the Isle of Mull, off the west coast of Scotland. She travelled by car and ferry and was confident that this time she would pass her driving test.

Constance told the Times: “I was determined I would pass my driving test the second time – I simply needed to optimise my chances. A quick Google search told me where I needed to go, the Isle of Mull. I booked for the earliest available date, in mid-December.”

She went on to add: “For their lessons residents tend to head to Oban on the mainland, where the ferry to the island departs from. None of the instructors I got hold of fancied the trip, each warning me of high chances that my crossing would be cancelled in bad weather. I took to Facebook, where local paramedic Mairi took pity and offered her blue Mini.”

The learner driver was extra confident when she discovered that the only roundabout on the Isle of Mull would not be featuring in her test. She would also not have to attempt the dreaded parallel park.

After the driving test her instructor let her down gently and said: “I don’t like to talk about people who fail their tests. Think of it as just not passing.”

Hopefully, for Constance, it will be a case of third time lucky.

