WATCH: Granada driver launches his car onto a rooftop

By
Chris King
-
0
Granada driver launches his car onto a rooftop
Granada driver launches his car onto a rooftop. image: [email protected]@CSurNoticias

A driver in the Granada municipality of La Rabita, somehow crashed his car onto the roof of a house

A driver in Granada province lost control of his vehicle this Tuesday, January 18, whilst maneuvering it to apparently change his parking spot. In the process, I have somehow managed to launch it onto the roof of a house down below.

The incident occurred at around 9am, in  La Rabita , Albuñol, in Granada province. According to the local newspaper Ideal , the man who was driving the car was subsequently transferred by helicopter to the Granada Traumatology Hospital .

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injury – only to his pride maybe – and is out of danger. His daughter assured that her father was in the process of moving the car from one place to another, and got the pedals confused. The vehicle finished up suspended on the roof of a building on Calle Torre , in the city of Granada.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Members of the Motril Fire Department were mobilized to the scene, accompanied by the Guardia Civil, and Local Police officers. It reportedly took the firefighters several hours to rescue the driver, due to the difficulty of the terrain where the building was standing.

A large crane had to be brought in to help remove the vehicle and place it back safely on dry land. The affected house has suffered some material damage with the impact, especially to the roof tiles, as reported by 20minutes.es .

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on  Facebook  and  Instagram .

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here