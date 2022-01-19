A driver in the Granada municipality of La Rabita, somehow crashed his car onto the roof of a house



A driver in Granada province lost control of his vehicle this Tuesday, January 18, whilst maneuvering it to apparently change his parking spot. In the process, I have somehow managed to launch it onto the roof of a house down below.

The incident occurred at around 9am, in La Rabita , Albuñol, in Granada province. According to the local newspaper Ideal , the man who was driving the car was subsequently transferred by helicopter to the Granada Traumatology Hospital .

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injury – only to his pride maybe – and is out of danger. His daughter assured that her father was in the process of moving the car from one place to another, and got the pedals confused. The vehicle finished up suspended on the roof of a building on Calle Torre , in the city of Granada.

Members of the Motril Fire Department were mobilized to the scene, accompanied by the Guardia Civil, and Local Police officers. It reportedly took the firefighters several hours to rescue the driver, due to the difficulty of the terrain where the building was standing.

A large crane had to be brought in to help remove the vehicle and place it back safely on dry land. The affected house has suffered some material damage with the impact, especially to the roof tiles, as reported by 20minutes.es .

Impactante la imagen del coche que ha caído por un desnivel quedando sobre el tejado de una vivienda de La Rábita. El conductor, que perdió el control del vehículo, ha resultado herido @adirecto pic.twitter.com/jis393mVLd

— Mar Gutiérrez (@MarGCapella) January 18, 2022

