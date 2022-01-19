Valencian parents denounce the authorities for vaccinating their son without consent

The Department of Health in Valencia has been denounced for vaccinating a child without the parents’ consent



The parents of a child from the Valencian municipality of Paterna have denounced in the city’s Court of First Instance and Instruction No5, that their son received the coronavirus vaccine this past Monday 17 at his school, This occurred despite the fact that he had delivered the non-authorisation document signed by his parents.

Curro Nicolau, the family’s lawyer, detailed that it is a “negligence”. He insisted there had not been intent, but an “error”, which would not have occurred if the vaccination had only been carried out “in health centres, and with the parents present”, something he had legally claimed before the TSJCV in December.

During an appearance in court, the parents of this student denounced the school, and the Department of Health, for vaccinating their child, who is under ten years of age, with the Covid-19 vaccine, without their consent. As confirmed by sources from the TSJCV, the court received the complaint this Monday afternoon.

In a letter which the child had delivered to his school the same Monday, the parents stated that they did not authorise their son to be vaccinated. It was dated the same day on which he allegedly received the dose.

The parents have asked the school to return this non-authorisation document, which they say their son took to the centre with an entry stamp from the school. Attached to the said document were two emails, dated December 15, and January 13, in which they had informed the school that they did not consent to the vaccination of their child.

This same complaint document has been provided before the fourth section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) by Nicolau.

He is a lawyer, and also the father of a child also schooled in this autonomy, who appealed in December against the decision of the Generalitat to vaccinate against the coronavirus in schools.

The TSJCV had rejected the precautionary measure requested by Nicolau, which had also been requested by the Liberum association, understanding that the instruction of the Generalitat, “is consistent with the measures adopted in relation to the pandemic”.

Nicolau noted that they claim not to be in violation of the fundamental rights of the appellant, nor imply any attack on the law of data protection of the vaccinated, especially when said vaccination “is voluntary”.

In addition, it abounds that “teachers cannot have that responsibility” to administer the drug, in addition to the fact that educational centres “are not prepared for emergencies”.

The lawyer has called for a plenary session on January 27 to deliberate on the precautionary measures. In his correspondence, Nicolau reiterates that this procedure does not want to prosecute the effectiveness of the measure.

He said his objective is to confirm whether the Ministry of Education “has the competence to carry out vaccination in educational centres, and if said vaccination strategy or criterion are safe for children when carried out outside a health system, and if other rights such as privacy are protected.

In support of his argument, he provides the complaint before the Court of Paterna to demonstrate that “the vaccination criteria followed can lead to very problematic situations” like this one.

“It can be said that it is professional negligence, or a case that is not common, but without a doubt, the entire vaccination strategy designed for educational centres can only lead to this, and other circumstances, that put the health of children at risk, when it has been shown that the vaccination system for adults in health centres, or specialised vaccination centres, has had very positive results in management, minimising any risk to children”, he explained, as reported by abc.es.

