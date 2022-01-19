Unlicensed driver causes chaos after fleeing police control in Spain’s Cadiz.

Officers from the local police in Cadiz’s Algeciras have arrested the driver who caused bedlam. The driver was unlicensed, had been drinking and had also tested positive for drugs. The driver crashed into a parked vehicle and a kiosk after he attempted to flee from the police.

According to the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Jacinto Muño, the chaos ensued after the driver had attempted to avoid a preventive control which had been set up Santa María Micaela Street. The driver recklessly fled before finally being intercepted.

Once the driver was caught the officers were able to prove that he had never gained his driving licence. He had been carrying seven bags of cocaine and he also tested positive for cocaine and hashish.

The damage caused by the driver when he was fleeing from the police will not be covered by the vehicle’s owner’s insurance. The driver has been brought before the courts along with the drugs seized.

The man has been ordered to pay multiple fines due to the offences. He has also been fined due to the damage he caused.

