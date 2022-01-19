Tory MP defects to Labour over Partygate scandal

Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour over the Partygate scandal.

Wakeford who was elected in 2019, believes that Boris Johnson and the Conservative party are “incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”

Wakeford wrote in his resignation letter to Boris: “Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

“It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”

He has been welcomed by Labour. Mr Starmer commented that the Tory government is distracted and “asleep at the wheel.”

He stated: “As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“People across Britain faces a cost of living crisis but this incompetent Tory government is asleep at the wheel, distracted by a chaos of its own making. Meanwhile families, businesses and pensioners are suffering from the Conservative failure to tackle rising food, fuel and energy prices.

“Labour are the only ones who have put forward a plan to help people through the Tory cost of living crisis.”

He went on to add: “I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour.”

