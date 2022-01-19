EVEN though a visit from officials of the European Commission to Gibraltar, which will also take in the Spanish side occurred during the week of January 17, the UK and Gibraltar are still getting ready for No Negotiated Outcome (NNO).

Gibraltar hopes that the visit by the European Union (which appears less inclined than the Spanish Government to implement the in principle agreement reached between Britain, Gibraltar and Spain on December 31, 2020) will help the officials to understand the unique situation.

All parties have to be prepared for a deal or no deal which saw the UK-Gibraltar Board, which supervises preparations for a NNO to meet virtually on January 17.

The virtual meeting was chaired jointly by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia MP and the new UK Minister for Europe Chris Heaton-Harris MP, in what was their first meeting.

The Minister expressed his desire to visit Gibraltar in order to obtain a better understanding of the situation on the ground.

The work of the NNO Board has covered a number of areas including infrastructure projects to provide a new international legal framework outside EU law and work related to practical matters like documents and procedures.

