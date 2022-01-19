Another Swiss athlete diagnosed with heart problems

Another Swiss athlete has been diagnosed with heart problems.

SARAH ATCHO, a Swiss sprinter who competed in two World Championships and one Olympics, has been diagnosed with heart problems following the Covid vaccine. The tragic news follows fellow Swiss athlete Fabienne Schlumpf who was diagnosed with myocarditis.

Atcho, who competed in the Beijing World Championships (2015), the 2016 Summer Olympics and at the 2017 World Championships in London, shared on Instagram that she now suffers from pericarditis, an inflammation of the membrane that covers the heart.

The 26-year-old explained that on December 27, five days after receiving the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, she began to feel chest pains.

When symptoms persisted, she saw a cardiologist who diagnosed pericarditis. In order for the inflammation to go down, Atcho now has to avoid excessive exertion in the next few weeks.

Her full statement reads: “On December 22, I got my booster vaccination because I didn’t want to struggle with this when the season started. I was told that it was safer to get Pfizer (even though I had Moderna the first time) to avoid cardiac side effects.

“On December 27 I felt a tightness in the chest and started feeling dizzy while walking up the stairs. This happened a few more times until I decided to check with a cardiologist who diagnosed me with pericarditis (inflammation of the thin membrane surrounding the heart).

“I am now not allowed to get my heart rate up for a few weeks to allow my heart to rest and heal from the inflammation.

“I am still doing everything I can with my coach to keep my muscles moving and he’s doing a GREAT job, thank you @patsaile!!

“I have to admit that I am upset at the situation because we don’t talk enough about the side effects. I feel helpless since this is completely out of my control…

“I am glad the vaccine helped avoid many deaths and reduce the pressure on the hospitals and hospital staff however I am frustrated that myself as well as other young and healthy people are suffering from these heavy side effects.

“I hope you understand why it is important for me to share, I’ll keep you guys updated on the process,” she concluded.

The news comes a few weeks after her Swiss teammate Fabienne Schlumpf revealed she has been diagnosed with myocarditis and may never be able to compete again. Schlumpf is triple vaccinated and has never suffered from Covid.

The 31-year-old Swiss runner, who finished 12th at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, announced on her Instagram account on Thursday, January 6 that she had developed myocarditis and is not allowed to play any sports and participate in training.

The post read: “BAD NEWS! Unfortunately, myocarditis is holding me back right now. It’s definitely not an easy time for me but I’m not giving up. I hope to be back soon, chasing my dreams… and competitors.”

