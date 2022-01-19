Spain announces some vaccination certificates no longer valid after February 1

Spain has followed the recommendation of the European Commission and announced that starting on 1 February, some vaccination certificates will no longer be valid for travel. Only if the certificate indicates that the owner has been fully vaccinated within the last 270 days will it be accepted.

This means that if a person has received their last vaccine dose more than nine months ago, they will need a booster jab in order to be permitted entry to Spain, regardless of where they travelling from. They will also have to have the booster more than 14 days before beginning their journey.

“From February 1, 2022, in order to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate, the certificate must have been issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin at least 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the full course of vaccination, as long as the final dose of that course of vaccination was no more than 270 days ago,” the statement of Spain’s official travel website, Safe Spain, reads.

As well as the valid vaccination certificates, it is still required that everyone travelling to Spain fills out a Health Control Form prior to them embarking on their journey, but no longer than 48 hours before their arrival to the country. Each form is attached to one trip and cannot be re-used or transferred.

While travellers from the risk list, which consists of EU and Schengen Area countries, are not required to present an additional document as long as they hold a valid vaccination pass, those from high-risk areas must present a pre-entry test, regardless of their vaccination status, as reported by schengenvisainfo.com.

