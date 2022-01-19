Prince Harry to be refused protection as ‘security risk is low’

Prince Harry is to be refused protection as ‘security risk is low’, according to a former police officer.

When Prince Harry makes a return to the UK he will not be given police protection as the risk is considered to be “too low”, according to the Met police’s former head of Royal Protection and Divisional Commander Dai Davies.

Harry has offered to pay privately for police to guard him when he returns to the UK but this has been deemed unacceptable. He has reportedly taken the first steps necessary to sue the government over his lack of protection. Experts believe that he cannot “use The Met as a private police force.”

The Duke of Sussex hopes to return to the UK with Meghan Markle, son Archie and young Lilibet. According to his legal representative though it is believed that returning to the UK is too dangerous so Harry will be “unable to return to his home.”

Davies commented that he has “never heard” of police officers being hired by public figures for security duties.

Speaking to the Mail+ he commented: “The fact is, many senior royals are losing their protection. Once you become a plain member of the public like the rest of us, unless there is a serious risk, neither the police nor Scotland Yard will take action.

“At the moment, it is considered that there isn’t a risk, and so they’re not going to take officers away from other royals or other duties to protect him when he decides to be a royal again.”

