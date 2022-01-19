Breaking News – Boris Johnson has announced that the Covid Plan B measures will be scrapped next week.

In an announcement today, January 19, Boris Johnson has said that the Covid Plan B measures will be scrapped next week.

This means that Covid passes, which are currently mandatory, will not be needed and people will not be asked to work from home when possible.

Johnson also announced that face coverings will not be mandatory anywhere – which prompted cheers from the Tory backbenches.

As of tomorrow, face masks will not need to be worn in classrooms and the guidance to wear face coverings in communal areas will also be scrapped soon.

The Prime Minister added that the government still “suggest” using masks in crowded and busy spaces.

“We will trust the judgement of the British people,” he said.

There will be a further easing on care home visits, with changes to be revealed in the coming days.

Johnson said the government “got the toughest decisions right” in deciding not to have further restrictive measures over the Christmas period.

The legal requirement to self-isolate if testing positive for Covid remains in place, however, Johnson said there will “soon come a time” when it will no longer be enforced and those who have the virus will instead need to be “careful and considerate of others.”

The self-isolation laws will expire on March 24 and the Prime Minister said he expects “not to renew them.”

