$490 million payout to over 1000 sexual abuse victims of Michigan university doctor

The University of Michigan will pay $490 million to over 1,000 victims of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

The University of Michigan will pay $490 million to victims of sexual abuse by Robert Anderson, a former sports doctor at the institution. A total of 1,050 people will be compensated, according to the lawyer representing the victims and initiated legal action, Parker Stinar.

“I am proud to announce that an agreement has been reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” said Stinar.

“It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this agreement will bring justice to the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced,” he said.

The settlement is among one of the largest agreed by an American university to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

The university, rated one of the best public universities in the United States, had been mediating to resolve multiple lawsuits mostly from athletic men or soccer players, who had accused Anderson, who was a doctor for several sports programs, of sexually abusing them.

Anderson, who worked at the university from 1966 until he retired in 2003, died in 2008, according to the Associated Press.

