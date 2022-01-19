Magazine shows exclusive images of Iñaki Urdangarin with another woman whilst wife Princes Cristina lives with children in Switzerland.

Having stood by her husband during the long corruption trial in Mallorca where she was also implicated but found not guilty, Princess Cristina, sister of King Felipe VI and daughter of the former King Juan Carlos has had a difficult few years.

Her husband was convicted of fraud and sentenced to five years imprisonment, which he is still serving, but due to good behaviour is allowed out unsupervised from time to time and it appears from the report in Spanish magazine Lecturas that he has been spotted with an unknown woman as they walk hand in hand along a promenade.

Interestingly, the beach is identified as being close to a house in France that Urdangarin owns in which he and the Princess often stayed prior to their arrest and although there is no direct evidence that he is having an affair with the blond woman in the photograph, the fact they are holding hands will ensure speculation as to their relationship.

It is reported that Urdangarin and the Infanta were together as a family over Christmas when she and the children travelled to Spain but according to the magazine report, the photograph was taken shortly after Princess Cristina returned to Switzerland.

