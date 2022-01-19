Madrid’s best-known square taken over by the Costa del Sol to promote the holiday destination during the Fitur travel exhibition.

Tourism Costa del Sol, part of the Malaga Provincial Council, arrived in the iconic Puerta del Sol to take over three huge hoardings normally reserved for major international consumer brands with an advertising campaign which will last for two weeks.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado explained that that campaign, whose motto is ‘The door to the Costa del Sol’, is expected to reach nearly three million people and he highlighted the fact that currently the national market is very important to the hospitality industry.

Although some may complain about the number of Madrileños who descend during the holiday seasons, it’s a fact that the city of Madrid contributes almost 30 per cent of all national tourists visiting the Costa del Sol.

The Puerta del Sol is considered the nerve centre of Madrid and one of the most visited tourist spots in the capital and it is estimated that around 150,000 people circulate through this square every day, making it a highly valued space.

Costa del Sol Tourism took a 300-metre stand at Spain’s largest tourist exhibition Fitur which ran from January 19 to 23 where the entire province will be promoted along with 200 professionals and fifty town councils.

The Costa del Sol will also be present on three buses that will be circulating around the Spanish capital during the days of the fair, equipped with a QR code that gives access to a chatbot that, through an artificial intelligence tool, promotes the Coast.

