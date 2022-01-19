Jessie J reveals ‘loneliest time of her life’

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Jessie J reveals 'loneliest time of her life'
Image: Pixabay

Jessie J reveals the ‘loneliest time of her life’. The pop star has opened up to fans.

Singer Jessie J has revealed details about her heart breaking miscarriage. Jessie is probably best known for Price Tag from her first studio album. She revealed that the saddest and loneliest time of her life was when she miscarried.

Speaking to The Sun Jesse revealed: “So I was pregnant but not any more.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“I am probably in the happiest place I have ever been, believe it or not. My perspective on life has changed completely.”

She went on to add: “So to anyone who has been through that, or near someone who has, I am so sorry.

“There is no other way to explain it than just the saddest, loneliest thing.”


Previously Jessie had spoken about how excited she was about the pregnancy. She commented: “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.”

The singer added: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here