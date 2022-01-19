Jessie J reveals ‘loneliest time of her life’

Jessie J reveals the ‘loneliest time of her life’. The pop star has opened up to fans.

Singer Jessie J has revealed details about her heart breaking miscarriage. Jessie is probably best known for Price Tag from her first studio album. She revealed that the saddest and loneliest time of her life was when she miscarried.

Speaking to The Sun Jesse revealed: “So I was pregnant but not any more.

“I am probably in the happiest place I have ever been, believe it or not. My perspective on life has changed completely.”

She went on to add: “So to anyone who has been through that, or near someone who has, I am so sorry.

“There is no other way to explain it than just the saddest, loneliest thing.”

Previously Jessie had spoken about how excited she was about the pregnancy. She commented: “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.”

The singer added: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.”

