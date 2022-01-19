EFL mainstay Jamie Vincent dies aged 46 following a heart attack

EFL mainstay Jamie Vincent dies suddenly aged 46 following a heart attack.

FORMER EFL mainstay Jamie Vincent dies suddenly aged 46 following a heart attack, as tributes flood social media after the tragic news of his sudden death was revealed.

Jamie Vincent, who played for multiple different EFL clubs after debuting for Crystal Palace in 1993, enjoyed successful spells at AFC Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Portsmouth.

In fact, after playing over 100 games for the Bournemouth, Vincent moved to Huddersfield Town for £500,000 where he played 59 times, before being sold to Portsmouth for £800,000.

He also played for Derby County, Yeovil Town, Swindon Town, Walsall, Aldershot Town, Didcot Town, where he retired.

Former Palace player Grant Watts wrote: “Gutting to hear this morning that one of my old ex-Palace team-mates Jamie Vincent has passed away suddenly with a cardiac arrest. Thinking of his family at this very sad time.”

Swindon Town released a statement that read: “Swindon Town Football Club are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of former defender, Jamie Vincent.

“Our thoughts go out to all of Jamie’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time. RIP.”

Aldershot Town wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Jamie Vincent at the age of 46.

“Jamie signed for the Shots in July 2010, making 28 appearances in total over the 10/11 season.

“During his career, he amassed over 400 Football League outings Our thoughts with his friends and family”

Huddersfield Town said: “Everyone at Huddersfield Town is sad to hear of the passing of Jamie Vincent.

“Jamie represented Town between 1999-2001 having joined from AFC Bournemouth, before leaving to sign for Portsmouth.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Walsall FC wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn that former Saddler Jamie Vincent has passed away Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family and friends and this difficult time.”

