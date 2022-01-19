Horror as young girl’s body found hidden in a barrel

Horror as a young girl’s body is found hidden in a barrel. The girl had been missing for several days.

Australia’s New South Wales police discovered the remains near a river in bushland. The police believe that the remains belong to a nine-year-old girl who had been missing in the Blue Mountains. A suspect has now been charged with the young girl’s murder.

The girl had been on holiday with her family at Wildenstein Private Gardens before being reported missing. Due to the murder charge, the girl can no longer be named.

Paul Toole the NSW deputy premier commented on the tragic news. He said: “Today’s news is not what we wanted to hear. I mean this is horrible. This is horrific. This is shocking.”

Hundreds of officers have been involved in the investigation. The deputy NSW police commissioner David Hudson revealed: “From late yesterday afternoon, that ground was searched and the barrel that has been referred to today was located,

“Forensic police examined that barrel and the human remains, consistent with the missing nine-year-old girl, have been located. That barrel has been conveyed to the city morgue and will be examined further today.

“We’ve had over 200 investigators from state crime command assisting north-west region detectives on the investigative side of this. That has been quite a laborious task in analysing GPS data, analysing CCTV footage and leading us to search the location we searched last night.”

The investigation is continuing and police are working hard to gather more evidence surrounding the death. Anyone with any information has been encouraged to come forward.

Karen Webb the Acting Commissioner commented: “It’s now in the hands of the coroner … the search will remain ongoing to look for any clues to help us identify the cause of the death. I encourage people to come forward with information. There are still many elements of this investigation that we have to work through to determine exactly what happened.”

