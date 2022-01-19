Guilt-ridden: Husband of Brit killed in Tonga tsunami ‘blames himself’

Guilt-ridden: The husband of a Brit killed in the Tonga tsunami ‘blames himself’ for his wife’s tragic death.

Angela Glover from Brighton was caught by a wave from the Tonga tsunami. She had been trying to save her dogs when the wave hit. Her husband James is said to be “shattered and guilt-ridden.”

Angela’s brother Nick Eleini has been in contact with her husband. James was nearly swept away by the tsunami wave but was able to hold onto a tree. During a rescue operation, he discovered Angela’s body.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to BBC breakfast Nick said: “I was able to speak to James last night. He’s been able to communicate with us via satellite phone from the British Embassy. He’s safe, he has all his basic needs covered, he has shelter, food, water and money.

“I don’t believe he sustained any serious injuries. He is naturally just shattered and guilt-ridden as to the events that took place. He’s quite naturally blaming himself for not being able to save Angela.

“It doesn’t matter how many times we tell him he has nothing to reproach himself for. He is carrying an incredible burden of guilt at the moment.”

Nick believes that the full extent of the damage in Tonga will soon be apparent.

He explained: “I think there is going to be a major humanitarian disaster unfolding there. I hope not, but there’s a lot of outlying islands in Tonga that haven’t been reached that people still need to get to.

“As far as the main island where James and Angela were living, I believe is quite flat, so the wave from the tsunami would have extended quite a way over the land, particularly on that north and west coast.

“A lot of the infrastructure is above ground; that has probably been completely destroyed.”

Angela had worked tirelessly at the South Pacific Animal Welfare (Spaw).

Spaw Founder Karen Schade paid tribute to Angela and said: “Angela touched so many lives, both human and animal, through the selfless work she did for the Tonga Animal Welfare Society, which she co-founded, and in volunteering during Spaw clinics in the kingdom. Words cannot adequately express what her loss means to us.

“Angela was one of a kind. She loved animals, especially dogs, more than most people are capable of. She and James are part of our Spaw whanau (extended family) and our deepest condolences go out to James, their whanau and friends.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.