Guardia Civil operation sees nine arrested and a ton of hashish seized

More than 100 Guardia Civil officers took part in a massive anti-drugs operation
A massive anti-drug operation was carried out this Tuesday, January 18, by Guardia Civil units in the Velez-Malaga municipality of Almayate, plus in Colmenar and Cordoba. They were out in force, to dismantle an organisation known to be dedicated to international drug trafficking. The operation has already netted already nine detainees.
According to sources close to the case, in the operation, which began early in the morning, numerous house searches were carried out. Further arrests are not being ruled out they added. In the course of this operation, more than a ton of hashish was seized.
More than one hundred officers of the armed institute participated this Tuesday, in the huge, coordinated anti-drugs operation. Their target was a large warehouse that is located in the Virgen de la Candelaria industrial estate, in the municipality of Tinaja.
Specifically, it involved officers from the southern area of the Drug Trafficking Coordination Agency (OCON-SUR), officers from the Malaga and Cordoba Guardia Civil Command. Also mobilised were specialists from the Regional Center for Analysis and Intelligence against Drug Trafficking (CRAIN), and the Rapid Action Group (GAR), as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
