Breaking: Actor and face of Bleu de Chanel Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37.

BREAKING NEWS – Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor and the face of Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel, dies aged 37 following a skiing accident. His family made the announcement on Wednesday, January 19.

Best known for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent, Ulliel had been in critical condition on Tuesday, January 18, after being injured in an accident that took place in the Savoie region of the Alps.

The family told the AFP: “Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident,” the brief press release said.

Ulliel, who leaves behind a six-year-old son with model Gaëlle Pietri, was set to be seen in the forthcoming Marvel series Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

The French actor rose to fame at the age of 19 in the film “Les Égarés”, alongside Emmanuelle Béart, and shortly afterwards with Audrey Tautou in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Long Sunday Engagement”, which won him the César for best newcomer.

He won a César again in 2017, in the best actor category, for his performance in the film “Alone at the End of the World” by Canadian Xavier Dolan.

