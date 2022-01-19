Gareth Southgate: England boss seeking legal advice

The England boss is seeking legal advice after it became known that his name had been used in a cryptocurrency scam. A mass email that had been sent falsely claims that Southgate has accrued substantial wealth using a crypto trading platform.

Gareth Southgate, who signed a new contract in November that will keep him in the role until December 2024, was said in the email to have appeared on the American TV host Ellen DeGeneres’ show to talk about his success.

A spokesman for Southgate said: “The details about Mr Southgate in this story are completely untrue.

“His name has been used without permission. As such, his management team are taking legal advice on the matter.”

What are cryptocurrencies?

A cryptocurrency, crypto-currency, or crypto is a collection of binary data designed to work as a medium of exchange. Individual coin ownership records are stored in a digital ledger, that is a computerised database using strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership. Unlike normal currencies, cryptocurrencies are generally not backed by or convertible into commodities such as assets like gold.

Gareth Southgate, the England boss, is not the only one seeking legal advice with others having had their names used fraudulently. The advice is as always take care when receiving such emails and to check their validity before responding.

