Free lateral flow tests to be SCRAPPED by July

According to documents sent between UK health agencies, free lateral flow tests for Covid will be scrapped from July as the government plans to live with the virus.

Ministers have been urging Brits to take the rapid tests regularly in a bid to slow down the spread of Omicron, however, the government now plans to “ramp down the Universal Testing Offer” and only allow key workers to access the free tests.

Officials have said that an online ordering system will be ready by the end of June where Brits can purchase the tests, these will reportedly cost the Government £30 for a pack of seven.

Downing Street previously said it would stop offering the free tests “at a later stage,” and although the tests are free to the public they have cost the Government billions of pounds.

Over 8million lateral flow tests were taken over the space of one week amid record-high cases at the beginning of the year, however, infection rates have slowed down during the last two weeks.

94,432 cases were reported yesterday, January 17, which is a fall of 20 per cent compared to last week.

Dr Richard Cree, an intensive care consultant at Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital, said: “Despite the strain that the hospital is currently under, I am confident that the worst will soon be behind us and that the end is now in sight.”

This afternoon, Boris Johnson is expected to announce the lifting of Plan B restrictions in England from January 26.

