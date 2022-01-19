Covid: Blood test reveals which people are most likely to die from the coronavirus.

According to scientists, a person’s chance of surviving the coronavirus has been linked to 14 proteins in the blood. Researchers have said that a simple blood test will allow them to predict who is most likely to die from the coronavirus.

Assessing an individual’s risk due to the virus is complicated. Many people are considered to be at high risk due to existing health conditions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prof Florian Kurth from Berlin’s Charite University Hospital commented: “Covid-19 is exceptionally diverse, ranging from asymptomatic to very serious ­disease and death.

“It is difficult to estimate the individual risk.”

Scientists have revealed that the new test is nearly 100 per cent accurate in assessing mortality risks. So far testing has been carried out in both Germany and Austria. Scientists have currently tested around 50 people using the new technology which uses artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is able to look at over 300 proteins that are found in the blood. The blood test could be a major step forward in the future in assessing people’s risk associated with being infected with the coronavirus.

Everyone has been encouraged to get their booster jab as soon as possible to help prevent the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant that has been spreading rapidly across the globe.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.