CNN receives some hilarious responses to new job advert

CNN receives some hilarious responses to its new job advert.

ALEX KOPPELMAN, managing editor of CNN Business, took to Twitter yesterday (January 18) to announce some new job opportunities at CNN, which resulted in some hilarious responses.

Koppelman said that a new CNN team was being formed to cover misinformation and encouraged those interested to reach out and apply.

Mr Koppleman, who has also served as enterprise editor at the US Guardian and as politics editor of NewYorker.com, said the American media company was looking to hire three people for the dedicated misinformation team.

The scandal-ridden news network wants the new ‘taskforce’ to “cover reality”.

Koppelman said: “What do we mean by covering misinformation? Really it’s about covering reality: The uses, abuses, and distortions of it, the people twisting it, and the effect that has on all of us. We already do a lot of important work on this; we want to do more.”

CNN have been steeped in controversy in recent months. In December 2021, the news network confirmed John Griffin (44) had worked as a producer at the network for the past eight years before he was arrested and charged with child sex crimes that happened at his home in Ludlow, Vermont.

Griffin allegedly paid a mother money so he could rape her 9-year-old daughter. He is also believed to have used messaging apps from April to July 2020 to convince parents of minors to let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive. CNN fired Griffin shortly after he was arrested.

Griffin was a senior producer who claimed he worked closely with anchor Chris Cuomo, who was found to be secretly aiding the defence of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations. Those allegations led to Andrew’s resignation and Chris was later fired by CNN.

These scandals were highlighted by people on social media in response to the advert.

Continuing, Koppelman stated that they were first looking for an editor.

“We’re looking for someone who can run day-to-day news on the beat, oversee incredibly sensitive and complicated and important enterprise stories, and help us define and develop the team,” he said.

Before announcing that they also need two reporters to complete the team: “Do you feel like you have to jump down every rabbit hole you see? Do you get mad when you see liars taking advantage of people? Do you spend more time on the internet than anyone really should? This might be the job for you!”

Hello Twitter! Some very exciting MEDIA JOBS to tell you about. I'm hiring 3 people for a new CNN team dedicated to covering misinformation. Thread about the team/jobs starts here. Please feel free to share far and wide, and if you’re interested, reach out or apply at the links. — Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) January 18, 2022

Referencing another CNN scandal, one user on Twitter wrote: “Doesn’t that one dude that j*rked off in front of everyone on zoom still work there???”

The user was referring to Jeffrey Toobin who was welcomed back at CNN eight months after exposing himself on Zoom.

Doesn’t that one dude that jerked off in Front of everyone on zoom still work there??? — Nemesis. (@Riverkingvike) January 18, 2022

Another wrote: “Hello Alex! Wow, that really is FANTASTIC NEWS! Quick question though – what are you going to do when your team discovers in their first 20 minutes of employment that is in fact their own company who are the primary offenders? Are you guys just going to cover yourselves all day?”

One noted: “It will take 3 people just to cover the CNN misinformation.”

Another user posted a picture of the CNN centre and wrote: “HEY! I found the source of misinformation & just saved you some time, money & effort.”

HEY! I found the source of misinformation & just saved you some time, money & effort. pic.twitter.com/FyQVmWFt8k — Norm (@jnkiii) January 19, 2022

One user said: “CNN “covering misinformation” is like Stalin trying to pass voting rights legislation.”

CNN "covering misinformation" is like Stalin trying to pass voting rights legislation. — Hi (@hollis4congress) January 18, 2022

Another stated: “You already have several internal candidates with experience reporting misinformation.”

