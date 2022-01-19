BREAKING: Prince Andrew disappears off ALL of his social media

Breaking News – Prince Andrew’s official social media accounts have started to disappear.

This morning, January 19, the Duke’s social media accounts have started to disappear.

Just last week, a US judge ruled that Andrew must face a civil trial over the sexual assault allegations against him, claims that the Duke denies. Within hours of the court decision, he was stripped of all of his royal patronages and military appointments as well as having to stop using his HRH title in an official capacity.

Now, his Twitter account has also disappeared.

His official account, @TheDukeofYork, is nowhere to be seen on the social media site. When visiting the profile, where Andrew used to sign off personal Tweets with AY, there is now a message that says the page no longer exists.

The Duke’s official Instagram account, @hrhthedukeofyork, has now been made private and although his Facebook page remains online it has not been updated for more than two years and there is now a link on there directing visitors to his official website – which takes visitors to a short biography of him on the official Royal Family website.

Buckingham Palace said in an official statement when announcing that the Duke of York would no longer hold royal patronages that he would be defending the civil court case as a “private citizen.”

There have been no further official comments on the Duke.

It comes following a series of revelations last night in an ITV documentary in which Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, claimed Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton “were like brothers” and “loved” being around him.

The former ‘It Girl,’ now 45, also claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell used her as “bait” to entertain Epstein’s friends and that Maxwell would “sort of go fishing” for young girls.

It was also announced today that a famous horse race will be renamed in a bid to avoid being associated with Prince Andrew.

