Body of a man discovered on Benalmadena beach

The body of a man has been found floating in the sea on a beach in Benalmadena.

The National Police is investigating the discovery of a body on a beach in Benalmadena after several people who were in the area called the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service on Monday, January 17, to alert them that they had seen a deceased person on the shore of the beach of Las Verdas, in said town of Malaga.

The health services and the National Police travelled to the scene, which verified that the person was deceased and took charge of the investigation to try to clarify the circumstances of the death.

The main hypothesis of the researchers is that it is an immigrant who travelled in a boat.

The body, which would be of a black man, was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to Sur.

Everything indicates that he could have been dead for several days and would have been drifting in the sea until the current dragged him to shore. However, police are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine the circumstances of death.

A body suspected to be that of a woman was also found on Sunset Beach on Monday, January 17.

