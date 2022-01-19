Breaking: New development made in Ashling Murphy murder case.

Breaking: New development made in the Ashling Murphy murder case.

A SECOND man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Ashling Murphy, the Primary school teacher who was attacked while she was out jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal in Cappincur, Tullamore on Wednesday, January 12.

This is the second arrest made in two days after a man in his 30s was detained by detectives at a Dublin hospital shortly after 11 am on Tuesday, January 18.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The second man, also believed to be in his 30s, is being detained and questioned in relation to the “potential withholding of information”.

A Garda spokesperson said this morning: “Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4 pm on Wednesday, 12th January 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly continue to question a male in his 30s who was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 18th January 2022 on suspicion of murder.

“The man’s detention at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 continues this afternoon.

“An Garda Síochána have arrested a second male (30s) in connection with this investigation.

“This male is detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended, being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

The 23-year-old beloved school teacher was killed while exercising on the Grand Canal at Cappincur last Wednesday. Police are said to have gathered a substantial amount of forensic, DNA and witness evidence as part of the murder investigation.

Police stated at the time that “no stone will be left unturned” in the murder investigation and have continued to call for more witnesses. Reportedly part of the random attack was witnessed by two women before the suspect fled the scene.