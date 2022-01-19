Antonio Banderas to receive the Carmen de Honor Award

The Andalucian Film Academy will present the Carmen de Honor Award to Antonio Banderas



Antonio Banderas, the actor, director, and producer from Malaga, is set to receive the Carmen de Honor Award. These awards are a new edition made by the Andalucian Film Academy, and they will present him with it on January 30, during a gala ceremony that will be held in Malaga’s Cervantes Theatre.

In a press release on Tuesday, January 18, the board of directors of the Andalucian Film Academy said they considered Antonio to be “An unbeatable ambassador of Andalucia and its most luminous values: tenacity, talent, and generosity”.

According to the Academy, with more than a hundred credits as a performer, Banderas has been able to function professionally and naturally on both sides of the Atlantic. The Malaga-born performer has combined more auteur projects from European cinematography with others from Hollywood.

They highlighted that Banderas “has always exercised his vocation with professionalism and a unique look that Pedro Almodovar, a fundamental filmmaker for his career, defined as full of passion and desire”.

Oscar-nominated Banderas has triumphed in Cannes, Berlin, and New York. During his career, he has received awards such as the title of Favorite Son of Andalucia, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, the Donostia Award, and the “honoris causa” of the universities of Malaga, Pennsylvania, and Dickinson College.

Banderas has been a symbol of the new Spanish cinema, and worked with some of the most outstanding directors inside and outside of Spain, including Almodovar, Fernando Trueba, Steven Spielberg, Terrence Malick, Steven Soderbergh, and Alan Parker.

Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Melanie Griffith, Penelope Cruz, Paz Vega, and Sylvester Stallone, are just some of the big names he has worked alongside on the big screen.

By the end of the 20th century, Banderas had triumphed with some of the most outstanding titles in cinema history, such as ‘Philadelphia’, ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘Shrek’, ‘Evita’, and ‘The Mask of Zorro’.

In this century, he has starred in adaptations of the most popular video game, ‘Uncharted’, as well as some of the most important action and adventure sagas, such as ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘The Expendables’, as well as the animated film, ‘Puss in Boots’.

After his success as a performer, he directed his first fiction feature film, ‘Locos en Alabama’, in the United States. In 2006, he made ‘El Camino de los Ingleses’, with Mario Casas, Raul Arevalo, Felix Gomez, and Alberto Amarilla.

Antonio has produced two animated feature films, namely, ‘The Lost Lynx’, and ‘Justin and the Sword of Valor’. He also made a short Spanish film, ‘La Dama y la Muerte’, which was nominated for an Oscar.

Science fiction films were also tackled, with ‘3 Dias’ (Francisco Javier Gutierrez), and ‘Automata’ (Gabe Ibañez), as well as the series ‘This American Housewife’, and the television programme Escena en Blanco & Negro.

Antonio Banderas presides over the Teatro del Soho, in Malaga, where he currently plays the role of Robert in ‘Company’, a musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, in which he stars, and also directs, as reported by malagahoy.es.

