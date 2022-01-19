Airlines forced to cancel Heathrow flights over 5G fears.

Emirates and British Airways have cancelled flights to the US due to fears over 5G technology being turned on in the states.

British Airways has cancelled flights to Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles as 5G was set to be turned on near US airports on Wednesday, January 19.

Reportedly some areas of the United States have delayed the rollout of the new technology. The chief executives from airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines came together earlier this week to warn that “the nations commerce will grind to a halt.”

British Airways are putting customer safety first and said: “Safety is always our priority. We are monitoring the situation in the US closely and will continue to review our schedule in the next few hours.

“We’re disappointed that some of our customers are facing potential disruption and will update them as soon as possible on any changes to their travel plans.”

Emirates has gone a step further and has indefinitely suspended flights to 9 airports in the United States. Customers were told that flights would be cancelled until further notice “due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US at certain airports”.

The airline added: “Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible.”

These are not the only airlines to have cancelled flights to the US. The potential risks are said to depend on the type of plane so the cancellations will not affect all flights or all airlines.

