120,000 Euros could be yours as City of Madrid looks for new logo

The City of Madrid has announced a new competition as it looks for a new logo, a new visual identity that reflects what the city stands for. But do you know what its known for, what it’s new identity should be built around?

Many large cities in the world are widely known by a tagline, a slogan or a popular name – whether that’s New York – the city that never sleeps, Nice – the city of Angels, Dublin – the fair city and so on. Madrid is known in some circles as the Forum, but what does that mean, how do others who don’t live in the city relate to it?

These questions have been asked in city hall says First Mayor Begoña Villacís in announcing the competition to find the city a new identity.

What is needed?

The council is looking for a new visual identity, a logo, a graphic, a visual element or a tagline that identified the capital and what it is. The identity will be used to promote the city internationally so it is important that it has resonance with locals, as it must with people and businesses worldwide. It must be something that will instil a sense of pride and which will be supported by all citizens.

Who can enter?

The competition is literally open to anyone, local or foreign. The only requirement is that you are legally have the capacity to act and that you meet the solvency conditions.

What is it worth?

Two sets of prizes will be awarded, the first is the sum of 10,000 euros which will be paid to finalists who get through the first round. These will be selected by a jury with three to five submissions selected to go through to the next round.

If you submission is the winner you could receive up to 120,000 euros. The final amount will be agreed once the full economic and technical considerations of adopting the image are taken into account.

What is the judging process?

An initial sift will take place based on objective criteria of solvency and experience that will be assessed by a Technical Commission. The second phase consist of two stages, an assessment by a jury who will consider the motivation letter, which must be accompanied by a maximum of three logos and three visual identities executed in the last three years. The third stage will be the judging of the finalists.

How do I sign up?

The presentation of the documentation can only be done electronically through PLACSP, and the documentation must be submitted in Spanish.

Full instructions are on the site with the competition closing on March 21, 2022.

This is a wonderful opportunity to show what Madrid means to you as Madrid looks for a new logo and a new identity.

