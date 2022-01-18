Tributes paid to young footballer killed in horror crash

Tributes paid to a young footballer killed in a horror crash in Lincolnshire.

12-year-old Ted Vines also known as Teddy was on his way to a football match when the car he was travelling in was involved in a fatal collision. The crash took place at 9.48am on Sunday, January 16.

The keen footballer had been heading to Branston to take part in a match for Alford Town FC.

Ted’s family said: “Ted was loved by everyone – he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him.

“Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone.”

Alford Town FC paid tribute and said: “Alford Town FC is deeply saddened at the tragic passing of one of its Under 12 Football Team, Teddy Vines following a car accident on Sunday 16 January.

“We wish his dad, Paul, who is also a popular and much-loved character at the club, all the very best in his recovery from the injuries sustained in the crash.

“As a club, we are devastated by this tragedy as Teddy was a popular and much-loved member of his team and the wider club.

“Players both older and younger than Teddy knew him and shared a lot of laughter with him.

“He always had a smile on his face and a chuckle was never far away when Teddy was around.”

The club went on to add: “He will be desperately missed by his team-mates and all the players and parents at the club.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family who have lost a shining light in their family.”

