The Apprentice star QUITS

One of the candidates of BBC’s The Apprentice has quit the show after just three episodes due to health issues.

Children’s day nursery owner Shama Amin is set to leave the show in scenes broadcast in this Thursday’s episode due to her suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes swelling, stiffness and pain in the joints and can affect feet, hands and wrists.

Shama tells Lord Alan Sugar: “I would just like to say something, Lord Sugar if that’s OK. I suffer from a condition called rheumatoid arthritis.”

“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I’ve had to make a difficult decision to leave the process.”

Sugar then says: “Well Shama, I’m really sad to hear that. I wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Shama adds: “Mentally, I was strong enough to carry on.”

“But my body wasn’t allowing me to carry on. So I had no choice but to make a difficult decision like that.”

She had explained previously how she aspired to be a role model for Asian and South Asian women in business when she signed up for the show.

“Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there,” she said.

