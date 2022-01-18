Tesla travels over a thousand kms on single charge

A battery developed by Detroit-based start-up Our Next Energy (ONE) has enabled a Tesla Model S to travel over a thousand kms on a single charge, more than other comparable combustion powered car.

The first road test of the Gemini battery “sets a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry,” according to ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.

Continuing he said: “We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today.

“We are now focussed on evolving this proof-of-concept battery into a new product called GeminiTM, which will enable long distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials.”

The proof-of-concept solves the issue of range anxiety with electric vehicles, although there are some issues still to be resolved in particular the length it takes to recharge an electric car.

The ONE prototype uses an innovative lithium ion phosphate design, which the company is hoping will already be fitted to commercial trucks later this year.

Other battery advances that are in the pipeline include the Mercedes concept Vision EQXX with its 965 km range, while HyperX’s wireless gaming headphones boasted of a 300-hour charge cycle – a 10-fold improvement on standard wireless headsets.

Energy density limitations of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in most consumer technology products, have been augmented by new anodes and ultra-efficient processors, but researchers are now looking to next-generation batteries like lithium-sulphur.

If indeed the new technology is commercially viable and will match the Tesla travels of over a thousand kms on one charge, the new battery will revolutionise the automotive industry.

