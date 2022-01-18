Skier who killed Brit girl in horror crash faces manslaughter charge

Skier who killed a young Brit girl in a horror crash in the French Alps faces a manslaughter charge.

The five-year girl died in the helicopter on the way to the hospital. She had been taking part in a ski lesson at the French ski resort of Flaine. A 40-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter.

The man is said to be cooperating with the authorities and has been in custody since Saturday. So far he has not been identified but it is believed that he is a volunteer firefighter. After the crash, the man had reportedly tried to resuscitate the young girl.

The Mayor of Arâches Jean-Paul Constant commented: “We are actively looking for a psychologist who speaks English for the family, who have returned to Geneva.

“They are suffering from extreme shock, as are many others involved in this tragedy.”

A source close to the investigation stated: “The skier involved in the death has been indicted for manslaughter,

“He has been placed under judicial control and is specifically accused of a deliberate violation of safety obligations.”

The public prosecutor Karline Bouisset has confirmed that the skier had been travelling at a high speed when the crash occurred. Multiple witnesses have been interviewed already.

Bouisset stated: “The child was in a single file behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was very violently hit by the skier arriving at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her.”

