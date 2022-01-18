Six-month trial of a four-day working week to be launched in the UK

With the global pandemic having changed how people work, researchers are working with 30 companies to trial a four-day working week. The six month trial is based on the researchers’ belief that 78 per cent of employees with four day working weeks are happier and less stressed.

Key to the trial is to see whether workers can continue to operate at 100 percent productivity for at least 80 percent of the time. Workers will continue to be paid their normal rates and salaries.

The trial is being run by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with the think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Oxford University, Boston College, and Cambridge University.

4 Day Week Global Pilot Programme Manager Joe O’Connor said: “More and more businesses are moving to productivity focused strategies to enable them to reduce worker hours without reducing pay.

“We are excited by the growing momentum and interest in our pilot program and in the four-day week more broadly.

“The four-day week challenges the current model of work and helps companies move away from simply measuring how long people are “at work”, to a sharper focus on the output being produced. 2022 will be the year that heralds in this bold new future of work.”

Four-day working weeks have been implanted elsewhere in the world with great success, however it remains to be seen how well it will in the long work hour’s culture of the UK. No information has been released regarding the 30 companies who will be participating in the trial.

