UK: Man left seriously injured following machete attack

A man has been left seriously injured following machete attack in the UK.
UK NEWS – Police in Doncaster have now launched an investigation after a man was left seriously injured following a machete attack on Sunday, January 16.
A 51-year-old man was jumped by two men while he rode his bike through Doncaster city centre shortly before 7.30 pm. The attackers allegedly jumped from a car and slashed the cyclist in the legs causing severe injuries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched after an assault in Doncaster on Sunday.
“Police were called at 7.20 pm to Church Way following reports that a 51-year old male had been attacked with a machete.
“Two offenders in a car are believed to have approached the man, who was riding his bicycle at the time, and an altercation has taken place in which the drivers of the car have attacked the victim with a machete.
“The victim suffered serious injuries to his leg which required hospital treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.
“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 752 of 16 January.”
In 2020, another machete attack occurred in Doncaster which resulted in a 34-year-old man being jailed for six years in 2021.
Kiel Tetley was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of attacking a 36-year-old man with the deadly weapon which caused wounds to the victim’s neck, back and head.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.