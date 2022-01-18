UK: Man left seriously injured following machete attack

A man has been left seriously injured following machete attack in the UK.

UK NEWS – Police in Doncaster have now launched an investigation after a man was left seriously injured following a machete attack on Sunday, January 16.

A 51-year-old man was jumped by two men while he rode his bike through Doncaster city centre shortly before 7.30 pm. The attackers allegedly jumped from a car and slashed the cyclist in the legs causing severe injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched after an assault in Doncaster on Sunday.

“Police were called at 7.20 pm to Church Way following reports that a 51-year old male had been attacked with a machete.

“Two offenders in a car are believed to have approached the man, who was riding his bicycle at the time, and an altercation has taken place in which the drivers of the car have attacked the victim with a machete.

“The victim suffered serious injuries to his leg which required hospital treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.