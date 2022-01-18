Ryanair launches new route to popular Spanish destination

Ryanair launches a new route to a popular Spanish destination. Seats will be on sale for the next few days.

Low-cost airline Ryanair has launched a new route to the Balearic Islands. Beginning in May travellers will be able to head from Manchester airport to Menorca. Anyone booking before January 20, and wanting to travel before the end of October 2022 will be treated to seats priced from £29.99.

The new route is part of Ryanair’s 2022 schedule. Jason McGuinness, the director of commercial for Ryanair commented on the new route which is sure to delight travellers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



McGuinness stated: “We are pleased to add this new route to Menorca as part of the UK’s S’22 schedule, offering our customers more amazing European destinations to choose from when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

“Having added over 560 new routes and opened 16 bases throughout the last 12 months, Ryanair is now looking ahead to S’22 and the addition of 65 new B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft to its fleet, which offer 4% more seats, 16% less fuel and a 40% reduction in noise emissions, making Ryanair’s S’22 schedule the most exciting and environmentally friendly to date.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.