RYANAIR fined €24000 by Balearic Government over hand luggage charges following complaints from FACUA-Consumers in Action group.

The association filed the complaint in November 2019 with 17 regional consumer protection authorities and it was in March 2021 that the Balearic Consumer Affairs office confirmed that it had filed a case against the airline.

It was in 2018 that the airline changed its free carry-on baggage policy and started applying a charge for all carry bags exceeding 25x20x40 although passengers who had paid extra for priority boarding were allowed two pieces of luggage in the cabin.

Using the precedence that several court rulings declared that hand luggage is not considered luggage and that the carrier is obliged to carry it free of charge in the cabin as well as a similar ruling by the European Court of Justice, the Consumer Affairs Department decided that an infraction has taken place.

The options of fines range from €4,500 to €24,000 and as this was considered to be a serious breach, the higher limit fine was imposed.

Ryanair which is regarded by many as a saint and others a sinner can if it wishes appeal against the decision.

In the meantime, it may regret publishing a tweet lampooning Boris Johnson on what appears to be carry on cases.

