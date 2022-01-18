Phillip Schofield takes a swipe at Boris Johnson on TV.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield found the perfect opportunity to take a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his involvement in the Downing Street party scandal.

Philip was joined by Rochelle Humes as Holly Willioughby is on a break from the show. During Holly’s two-week break she will be filming a series for the BBC.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Rochelle and Philip were playing Spin to Win but things were not going well. Philip went on a tirade after one caller failed to give the correct pass phase and answered the phone simply saying “hello”. Things did not go any better with a second caller. This time the phone just kept ringing.

Italian celebrity chef and media personality Gino D’Acampo got bored while waiting in the kitchen. He was all set to give a cooking demonstration. Gino began moaning and said: “This isn’t entertaining is it?”

He then joked: “Maybe you should ring the Prime Minister?”

Philip heard Gino’s remark and took it as the perfect opportunity to hit out at Boris Johnson. Philip quickly commented: “He’s in the garden having a drink!”

Gino began to laugh and threw his hands up in the air at the swipe at Johnson.

Johnson was controversially involved in a Downing Street garden party that took place against coronavirus restrictions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.