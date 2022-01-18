Norwegian mass killer Breivik appears before parole hearing

The Norwegian mass killer and right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who massacred 77 people in Norway in 2011, appeared before a parole hearing Tuesday. The unrepentant killers appeared to be more focused on spreading white supremacist propaganda than gaining an improbable early release from prison.

Breivik was sentenced a decade ago to 21 years in prison for a bombing in Oslo and an armed rampage on the island of Utøya. That term can be extended as long as the court decides Breivik is a danger to society.

However under Norwegian law, Breivik, 42, is eligible to seek parole after serving the first 10 years.

Appearing before the court with a stubble beard and wearing a two-piece suit, he walked into a prison gymnasium-turned-courtroom with white supremacist messages pinned to his blazer and his bag. He held up a sign with the same message.

He then gave Nazi salutes as he did throughout his trial before presenting himself as the leader of a Norwegian neo-Nazi movement. Whether he was aware that he would not be released or not, he seemed keen to use the opportunity disseminate his racist views rather than make an earnest attempt for an early release.

Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir said that the hearing would focus on the danger Breivik, who legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen in 2017, still poses. The conditions of his imprisonment would be “completely subordinate,” she said.

“The main topic here is the danger associated with release,” she told the Telemark District Court.

The prisoner sat motionless as the prosecutor detailed the killings and named the victims, the only time he did try to comment he was ordered not to interrupt by Judge Dag Bjørvik.

Lisbeth Kristine Røyneland, who heads a family and survivors support group, said: “The only thing I am afraid of is if he has the opportunity to talk freely and convey his extreme views to people who have the same mind-set.”

Breivik has been trying to start a fascist party in prison and has reached out by mail to likeminded extremists in Europe and the United States. Prison officials seized many of those letters, fearing Breivik would inspire others to commit violent attacks.

He remains isolated from other inmates at the Skien prison, 100 kilometers southwest of Oslo, where he is held.

The court is set to sit until Thursday and a ruling is expected later this month, however experts say that as the Norwegian mass killer Breivik has shown no remorse he is likely to remain behind bars.

