Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff

Supermarket giant Morrisons will cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are self-isolating with Covid.

The popular supermarket joins other big retailers such as Ikea and Next which have also cut sick pay for employees forced to isolate after being exposed to Covid.

BBC News reported today that unvaccinated workers who are told to isolate but have tested negative will receive statutory sick pay of £96.35 a week.

The announcement comes after chief executive Dave Potts first discussed plans to tackle the “biblical costs” of the health pandemic in September, according to The Guardian.

Potts said 71 per cent have already been vaccinated and cutting sick pay would not apply to those who have not yet had the chance to have their second dose.

The new policy means that unvaccinated workers informed by NHS Test and Trace that they have been exposed to the virus will only receive statutory sick pay – the legal minimum – when they isolate.

In the lead up to Christmas, the number of days that people have to self-isolate for was cut from five to seven if they can test negative on both days six and seven.

However, as of yesterday, the self-isolation period will be five days as long as the person tests negative on the last two days – though there are several exceptions to this.

