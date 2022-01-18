Leon resident dies aged 112, the oldest man in the world

The oldest man in the world has died aged 112, a resident of Leon in Spain



Leonese man, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of the Castile and Leon capital city, in February 1909. He passed away this morning, Tuesday, January 18, just a few weeks short of his 113th birthday.

Last September 10, he was honoured by receiving the Guinness World Record title that accredited him as the oldest living male in the world, at the incredible age of 112 years and 211 days.

Saturnino married Antonina Barrio in 1933, and the couple subsequently had seven daughters and one son, who tragically, died as a child. He had 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, whom, due to the pandemic, he had sadly not been able to see much of recently.

Standing at just over a metre and a half tall, Saturnino thanked his short stature for having spared him from fighting in the Civil War. Instead, he spent those years working as a shoemaker, making boots for the Army. He spent much of his life working in this trade, and became the most famous shoemaker in the area.

A huge football fan, Saturnino was a follower of the local football teams of Puente Castro, of which he was a co-founder, and player, and of Cultural Leonesa. When asked about the secret of his longevity, he used to answer with two recipes, “a quiet life… and not harming anyone”. His daughter Angeles, and his son-in-law Bernardo took care of him today.

Although Saturnino was officially born on February 11, 1909, he always maintained that he came into the world on February 8, and chose to celebrate his birthday on that date. According to sources consulted by Ical, the burning chapel with his remains will be installed this Tuesday at the Serfunle funeral home in the capital of Leon, as reported by larazon.es.

