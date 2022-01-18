Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters after Covid found in pet shop

Hong Kong has ordered a cull of thousands of hamsters after Covid cases were traced back to a pet shop.

Hong Kong has ordered the cull of 2,000 hamsters today, January 18, and owners have been warned not to kiss their animals after Covid cases were traced back to a pet shop.

An outbreak of the Delta variant that was traced back to a shop worker has prompted tests on hundreds of animals in Hong Kong, with 11 hamsters showing positive results.

The pet rodent clampdown in the Chinese-ruled territory reflects the mainland’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid as the world attempts to start living with the virus.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan told a news conference that there was no proof that domestic animals can infect humans, however, authorities were acting out of caution by banning imports and sales of rodents.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department director Leung Siu-fai Leung also told reporters: “Pet owners should keep a good hygiene practice, including washing hands after touching the animals, handling their food or other items, and avoid kissing the animals.”

Leung said around 2,000 hamsters in 34 pet shops and storage facilities would be put down “humanely” because it would be impossible to quarantine and observe each one. He added that anyone who bought a hamster after December 22, 2021, has been told to hand them over to authorities for culling and not leave them on the streets.

Shops across Hong Kong were shut and men in protective clothing entered the shop while police and agriculture bureau cars parked outside.

