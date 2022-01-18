GUARDIA CIVIL Union wants better terms for officers in the Balearics in order to combat the overall shortage in the ranks.

The AUGC union representing members of the Guardia Civil is launching a major campaign to try to make working conditions better for those officers sent to the Balearics.

Currently, officers from the Basque Country who are sent to other parts of Spain have the right (after three years of service in that posting) to either return home or to choose a new destination.

There are insufficient recruits within the Balearics so officers have to be transferred but even then, there is a lack of personnel meaning that the Guardia Civil on the islands are basically understrength according to their union.

This leads to a potential rise in crime as well as added stress of the officers and because the bonus for living in the Balearics is considered insufficient, the number who apply for posting there is low.

At the moment there is a requirement for officers to stay a minimum of one year which means that the majority who arrive are on their first posting and leave as soon as they are allowed so the union wants to see a similar situation to that in the Basque Country with better standards of living and a three-year commitment and the right to remain where posted or choose a different location.

