Gruesome discovery: A woman had been living with her twin’s body in Spain’s Salamanca.

An elderly woman in Salamanca was shockingly discovered living with the dead body of her twin sister. The women had lived in the Spanish municipality of Arcediano in Salamanca. The 77-year-old woman was discovered at a house with no running water and no electricity or heating. The house was also filled with rubbish.

Sources from the Guardia Civil confirmed that the women’s brother had made the find on Monday night, January 17. The brother had quickly alerted the emergency services 112 in Castilla y León. The emergency services then alerted the Guardia Civil.

When the health services got to the house they found the dead woman’s body. It is thought that she had probably been dead for several weeks according to their initial findings. The dead woman’s twin sister was in a possibly altered mental state. She has been transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The twins had been living in Arcediano, a small village in Salamanca with only around 100 inhabitants.

No further details are known at this time.

