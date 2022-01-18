GMB’s Ranvir Singh reveals heart breaking news. Ranvir fought back tears as she made the revelation on Good Morning Britain.

Ranvir Singh told Good Morning Britain viewers about a new ITV show where she talked to Lisa Phillips. Lisa was a victim of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. While talking about the show on GMB she revealed that she was sexually assaulted when she was only 12 years old.

Ranvir commented to Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid: “It was in an effort to comfort her.

“Often when we do this job people think we are just out to make people cry on telly, do you know what I mean, I’m being blunt about how people view journalists.”

Ranvir added: “It was just an instant thing – I felt a shocking sense of empathy with what she was describing.

“I was acutely aware we were on camera but it’s a human to human experience when someone is telling you something so painful.

“So I did say to her ‘something happened to me when I was 12 and I understand you shouldn’t feel guilty about not …’”

Susanna tried to support Ranvir as she collected her emotions and fought back tears.

Ranvir said: “Sorry, do you know what? I’ve only ever told two people in my life.

“In the last two days I’ve had to tell family members and so on,”

Susanna responded: “You don’t have to tell anyone.”

Ranvir stated: “So it’s just a bit odd and something you don’t really talk about.”

GMB fans quickly took to Twitter to support Ranvir. One person tweeted: “I’ve always admired Ranvir as an exceptional journalist, but this morning, wow, your strength is an inspiration to everyone. I’m so sorry you went through something so horrendous. Much love.”

