Fuengirola cafe in charity act of kindness

READING a local feelgood story can improve your day and we received one such tale this week from Alan Boardman of the Simply Surviving charity group who posted details of a random act of kindness in a Fuengirola cafe on their Facebook group.

The story about donating to a local charity began in Delicioso cafe in Fuengirola where owners Georgina and Russell baked a birthday cake for a client.

When he came to collect it, he decided that the price was too low, so he gave Georgina €30 to give to a charity of her choice.

This was then passed on to the Simply Surviving Group to aid their support of the ACAE children’s charity throughout the month of February.

The customer’s name was Keith Batt. So, on behalf of Delicioso, Simply Surviving, ACAE, Euro Weekly News and everyone in the local community, we would like to say, “Thank you Keith.”

Simply Surviving aims to support businesses in the Fuengirola and Mijas area which have been particularly hard hit as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It also supports a new local charity each month, raising thousands of Euros for causes across the Costa del Sol.

